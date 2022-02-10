Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 14,011 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,792. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $79.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

