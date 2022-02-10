Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €86.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($98.85) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($109.20) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($88.28) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($95.40) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($103.45) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.18 ($97.91).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €69.10 ($79.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €62.10 ($71.38) and a 12 month high of €76.80 ($88.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.86 and its 200-day moving average is €69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 111.45.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.