Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €85.18 ($97.91).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAX shares. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($105.75) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($109.20) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($98.85) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($88.28) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

SAX opened at €69.10 ($79.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.39. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €62.10 ($71.38) and a twelve month high of €76.80 ($88.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

