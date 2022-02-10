Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $34,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

