Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SU. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SU opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

