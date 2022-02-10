Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Surmodics worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 113,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $533,704 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

