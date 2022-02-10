SushiSwap Hits One Day Volume of $215.13 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $569.58 million and $215.13 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00010214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00103332 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,116,471 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.