SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Michael Descheneaux Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00.

SIVB opened at $639.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

