SVB Leerink Comments on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

FMTX stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.02. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,467.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 124,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.