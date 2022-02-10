SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

