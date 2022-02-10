SVB Leerink Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

