Swarm 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,809.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $36,809.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00104464 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

