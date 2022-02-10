Sylvamo (SLVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sylvamo stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

