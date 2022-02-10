Syneos Health (SYNH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Syneos Health to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27. Syneos Health has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syneos Health stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

