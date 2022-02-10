Sysco Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

