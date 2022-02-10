Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.47 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.14.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average is $166.58. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

