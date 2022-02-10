Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.06.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $203.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.