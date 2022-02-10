Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.600-$3.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-$3.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 163,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
