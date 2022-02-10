Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.600-$3.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 163,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.