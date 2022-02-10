Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day moving average is $219.37. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

