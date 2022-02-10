Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 13,716 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,186,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184,677 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 422,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 305,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 157,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.
In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
