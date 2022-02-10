Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 13,716 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,186,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184,677 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 422,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 305,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 157,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

