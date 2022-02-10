Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.14. 482,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,374,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

