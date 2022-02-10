Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

