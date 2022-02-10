Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 9,490 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,487. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

