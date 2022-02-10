Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

