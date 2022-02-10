Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Buys 100 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Jennie Daly purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($202.84).

TW stock opened at GBX 153.65 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. Taylor Wimpey plc has a twelve month low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.21. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.78 ($2.72).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

