TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

NYSE:TRP opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,725,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,925,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

