Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

