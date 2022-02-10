Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $108.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $71.20 and last traded at $71.70. Approximately 15,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,179,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.72.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

