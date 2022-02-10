Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.600-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.020-$4.100 EPS.

TDY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $354.17 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $5,401,599. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

