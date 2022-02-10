Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.600-$18.000 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.80.
NYSE:TDY traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.21. The stock had a trading volume of 151,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.00. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $354.17 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
