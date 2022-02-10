Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,891,153 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research firms have commented on TEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

