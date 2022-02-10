Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 477.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Telos worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $711.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.