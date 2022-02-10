TELUS (NYSE:TU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TU traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 66,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,524. TELUS has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

