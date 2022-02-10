TELUS (NYSE:TU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TU traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 66,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,524. TELUS has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
