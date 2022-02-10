Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 130,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,809. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

