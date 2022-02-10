Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 68,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,166,432 shares.The stock last traded at $73.91 and had previously closed at $70.00.

The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

