Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) traded up 8% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $111.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.00. 13,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,260,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.67.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

