Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.86-$7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5-$19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

Shares of THC traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.80. 133,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

