TenX (PAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $987,799.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $987,799.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107141 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

