Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Teradata worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth $501,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Teradata by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

