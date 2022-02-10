Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.30 billion-$13.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.60.

TXT traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. 1,375,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,650. Textron has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

