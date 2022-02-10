The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.48% of Aaron’s worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

