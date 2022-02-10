The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $6.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Clorox by 145.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

