The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.22. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $406.83 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

