The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.22. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $406.83 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $368.05 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.