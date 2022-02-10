The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of GGZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 11,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

