The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Consumer Edge

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.