The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.09. J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 527,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,726. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

