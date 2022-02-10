The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Ingevity worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 181,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 721.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 109,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $6,938,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NGVT stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

