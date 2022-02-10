The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $82.02 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

