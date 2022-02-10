The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

